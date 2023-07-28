Las Cruces police look for missing 11-year-old, believe he is in danger

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Police in Las Cruces are looking for 11-year-old Isaac Rubio. He was last seen Thursday, July 27 at 10 AM on the 700 block of Shannon Street. Police consider him "endangered."

Police tell ABC-7 that Rubio is 5-fee 7-inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, carrying a black backpack the last time he was spotted.

Police also reported Rubio missing on July 3. He was found before going missing again later in the month.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.