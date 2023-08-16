Mexico’s federal government to compensate families of migrants killed in Juarez detention center fire

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, the National Institute of Migration announced it will compensate the families of the migrants killed in a Juarez detention center fire in late March.

In a statement made by the INM, on July 10, the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV) decided to pay 3.5 million Mexican pesos to each family of the deceased victims. The Mexican Minister of Finance and Public Credit also authorized these payments.

This will be a total of 140 million Mexican pesos, given to a total of 40 families; that's over $204,000 American dollars per family.

These payments come almost five months after the fire at the migrant detention facility. Several people, including some migrants who were inside the facility during the fire, have been arrested in the intervening months. The commissioner of the institute, Francisco Garduño, was charged for allegedly failing to guarantee safety conditions at the center.