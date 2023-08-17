Community meeting being held to discuss expansion of the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A community engagement meeting will be held today to discuss the expansion of the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

The Government Agency will hold a public meeting to discuss the latest plans for the bridge.

The agency is managing the project that was funded through a bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed and made into law.

3.4 billion dollars were invested into the nation's infrastructure and competitiveness law, according to the agency's website.

The overall budget for the bridge expansion project consist of 650 to 700 million dollars to upgrade the bridge and expand it.

The port of entry sees roughly 600 commercial vehicles, 12,500 passenger vehicles, and 2,500 pedestrians daily, according to GSA.

The Bridge of the Americas was built back in 1967 and is one of the most frequently used bridges in the area due to it being toll-free.

GSA reports that the facility has reached the end of its functional use and that the infrastructure is operating beyond capacity.

Currently, an Enhanced Feasibility study is in progress. The completion of the study will be done by September, 2023.

Early this year, the agency proposed three plans for the expansion of the bridge and its facilities.

Two of the plans would have done away with the Event Center which holds the only ice rink in the borderland. When residents heard of the proposed plans they quickly expressed their concerns.

"Everything that we've worked for would be gone," Vice President of the EL Paso Rhinos, Tyler Deloach said back in April.

The GSA has posted an alternative option that appears not to impact the Event Center or the El Paso County Coliseum.

The agency encourages the public to attend the meeting. They will then be informed about the proposed plans for the Bridge of the Americas and will be able to express their concerns with the project.

The meeting will be held today at the El Paso County Coliseum in the VIP room at 4100 Paisano Dr.

It will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.