TxDOT, Gov. Abbott announce multi-billion road for Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state's Department of Transportation announced a record $142 billion in total investment for Texas' transportation infrastructure, which will include El Paso.

The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with TxDOT for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways.

Among these projects, the statement included the "Downtown 10" project has been in the works for several years and today's announcement marks a milestone.

This is a $750,500,000 project that is just about halfway funded. TxDOT will not have the total funding until in five or ten years.

This 2024 Unified Transportation Program includes $2.4 billion in funding in the El Paso district which includes the following projects:

$83 million for I-10 Segment 2 Downtown widening between Executive Center Blvd. and SL 478 (Copia Street), complementing $304.9 million previously dedicated to IH 10.

$90 million for FM 2185 extension between Looney Spur Rd. and Junction with FM 3541 in addition to $10 million of existing funding.

$110 million for I-10 widening between FM 1905 (Antonio St.) and SH 20 (Mesa St.)

$12 million for I-10 frontage road construction between Executive Center Blvd. and Sunland Park Dr. to add to $16.5 million of existing funding.

$51.2 million for US 54 (Patriot Freeway) between Kenworthy St. and FM 2529 (McCombs St.)

$30 million for US 62/180 (Montana Ave.) expressway and frontage roads between Global Reach Dr. and FM 659 (Zaragoza Rd.) in addition to $101.6 million previously dedicated to this project.

$40 million for SH 178 (Artcraft Rd.) operational improvements and direct connectors at IH 10 in addition to $168.5 million previously dedicated to SH 178.

$14 million for US 62 passing lanes between East El Paso/Hudspeth County Line and two miles East of FM 2317 in addition to $9.27 million of existing funding.

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Governor Abbott.