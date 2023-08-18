City of El Paso plans for new facility for migrants and animals to improve mental health concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city is planning to open a new shelter to host asylum seekers and animals during Monday's city council meeting,

The idea came as the city wants to address both crowding situations; taking animals off the street and combining them with migrants to improve mental health concerns.

With more migrants on the streets of El Paso and now being sent to hotels, this new plan will include using a school building to host both.

The city cannot use schools to shelter migrants anymore, due to a bill passed by Congress that prohibits facilities from receiving federal funding for using schools as shelters. That's why they plan to buy a school building to open this new shelter facility.

Mayor Leeser told ABC-7 they had a meeting with several county leaders to address this issue not just in the city, but in different parts of town.

He has been in contact with federal government agencies to maximize taxpayer dollars and other funding to get this school and alleviate migrant capacities at local shelters.

Mayor Leeser added he hopes this idea can catch on across the country because mental health amongst the migrants is something the city has worked with lately.