EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is left seriously injured after being hit by a car, Sunday night.

First responders were called out to the intersection of North Mesa St. and Remcon Circle at 10:07 p.m. according to fire dispatch.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

Roads were closed but have since opened.

This is a developing story.