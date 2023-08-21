Sunday’s fire in La Union left multiple homes completely destroyed; families look for assistance

LA UNION, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Sunday, the Doña Ana County Fire Department along with the Sunland Park Fire Department put out a fire at a mobile home in La Union.

The Sunland Park Fire Department gave a statement on Twitter saying:

"Sunland Park Fire assisted Dona Ana County Fire Rescue with a mobile home fire at the 1000 block of Mercantile Ave in La Union, New Mexico. The fire was fully engulfed upon arrival. Fire is under investigation by Dona Ana County Fire."

ABC-7 reached out to one of the family members that whose homes were damaged by the fire to learn more about their situation and what they are doing to fix the damage caused by the fire. Check back for updates.