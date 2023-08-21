Texas is repositioning floating barriers near the southern border, court documents state

EL PASO, Texas, (KVIA) -- Court documents filed by the Justice Department claim Texas is repositioning a controversial floating barrier close to the southern border.

The documents say excavators and workers were seen moving a concrete anchor in the Rio Grande River.

This comes just days after a separate court filing claimed 80 percent of the border buoys were in Mexican territory.

Attorneys for the Department of Justice said they had no advance notice work would be done on the floating barrier.

Texas deployed the buoys in early June. The DOJ sued last month, demanding they be removed.

An injunction hearing is set for Tuesday.