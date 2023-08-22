IBM is selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners

NEW YORK (AP) — IBM is selling assets of The Weather Company — including Weather.com and The Weather Channel mobile app — to private equity firm Francisco Partners. The two companies announced the sale Tuesday but did not disclose its price. IBM said it will still keep its sustainability software business and plans to still use The Weather Company’s weather data for this technology. The sale is set to close in early 2024. IBM bought The Weather Channel mobile app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion — but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV. Allen Media Group has owned The Weather Channel television network since 2018.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.