Las Cruces City Council votes to remove ‘eyesore’ building on Main Street

today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:17 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces City Council on Monday adopted a resolution to remove a structure at 430 S. Main Street that has been vacant for over 11 years, earning from the community the nickname “The Eyesore of District 4.”

For several years, the City received complaints and calls for service regarding the property, located at the southwest corner of Main Street and Amador Avenue. Recently, the City received calls about rubbish, debris, and parts of the building starting to fall apart.

The City applied for and was granted an Inspectorial Search Order July 13, 2023, by the state’s 3rd Judicial District Court.

Officials issued a permit to remove the structure on August 10, 2023. The property owner has hired a licensed New Mexico contractor and work began Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

