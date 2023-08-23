Two people are in the hospital after an aggravated assault in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are in the hospital following an aggravated assault in Central El Paso Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at 4:11 am at the 11000 block of Magoffin Avenue not far from South Cotton Street.

Fire officials confirm, two people have been transported to the hospital. One person with serious injuries the other with minor injuries.

Police confirm they do have one person in custody.

This is a developing story.