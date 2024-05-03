UTEP announces 24 students will be receiving Terry Scholarship
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 24 high school seniors received full-ride Terry Scholarships to UTEP, which includes a $5000 study-abroad trip.
UTEP says this is the first cohort that includes 2 students, Miranda Garcia and Alessandra Jimenez Rivero, from Fort Hancock, TX.
The Terry Foundation gives full scholarships to students attending Texas universities. UTEP has partnered with the foundation since 2015.
Here is the full list of this year's Terry scholars:
- Alyson Andreu, El Paso High School
- Sofia Arceo Ruedas, Montwood High School
- Crystal Armenta, Clint Early College High School
- Ricardo Carranza Jr., Clint Early College High School
- Evelyn Fang, Mission Early College High School
- Fatima Flores, Montwood High School
- Miranda Garcia, Fort Hancock High School
- Ashley Gruber, Valle Verde Early College High School
- Alessandra Jimenez-Rivero, Fort Hancock High School
- Natalie Leon, Ysleta High School
- Javier Leyva, Presidio High School
- Adrielle Mapula, Ysleta High School
- Logan Mcdougall, Mission Early College High School
- Monet Nevarez Sanchez, Harmony Science Academy EP
- Wendy Pulido, Austin High School
- Roberto Rodriguez, Fabens High School
- Frida Rodriguez-Baca, Mountain View High School
- Andres Saenz, Clint Early College High School
- Abril Sanchez, Horizon High School
- Lonzo Shelley, Pebble Hills High School
- Bianca Sierra, Montwood High School
- Victoria Torres, Ysleta High School
- Sofía Urbina, Clint Early College High School
- Karla Vargas, Americas High School