UTEP announces 24 students will be receiving Terry Scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 24 high school seniors received full-ride Terry Scholarships to UTEP, which includes a $5000 study-abroad trip.

UTEP says this is the first cohort that includes 2 students, Miranda Garcia and Alessandra Jimenez Rivero, from Fort Hancock, TX.

The Terry Foundation gives full scholarships to students attending Texas universities. UTEP has partnered with the foundation since 2015.

Here is the full list of this year's Terry scholars: