El Paso Animal Services receives SISD Education Empowerment Award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District awarded El Paso Animal Services the SISD Education Empowerment Award for their work and dedication to educating and giving high school students the chance to get a hands-on experience in the Vet Science Program.

Pebble Hills, Eastlake, and El Dorado High School students, including students from other high schools in other districts, can get hands-on experience in El Paso Animal Services Vet Science Program. Students walk dogs, clean kennels, care for cats, and help participate in El Paso Animal Services events. Students also learn how to administer vaccines, microchip pets, and prepare for a career in veterinary.

For more information on the educational programs El Paso Animal Services offers, you can click here.