Krispy Kreme unveils new limited-edition pumpkin spice treat for dogs

By
Published 6:30 AM

(CNN) -- Krispy Kreme unveiled new limited-edition pumpkin spice treat for pooches.

In honor of National Dog Day on Saturday, participating stores will be selling "pup"-kin spice doggie doughnuts.

While they're inspired for the pumpkin spiced doughnut collection for people, the doggie doughnuts are actually biscuits. They're made by Australian pet treat company Huds and Toke, and they come in four different flavors.

You have to act fast if you want to treat your fur-babies, however. Krispy Kreme only plans to sell doggie doughnuts through next Thursday.

