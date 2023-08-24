UTEP keeping tuition, fees at the same level through Spring 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is choosing to keep its tuition and mandatory fees the same for the next two academic years.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents just approved the measure for all UT institutions.

UTEP last raised its tuition rate in 2021. This new announcement will keep the rate the same through Spring of 2025. Full-time, in-state undergraduate students pay $9,744.

“With the cost of living going up for other things, we want to keep UTEP affordable. That starts with keeping the cost of tuition low for families,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “We are grateful for the support from the Regents, our donors and the Texas State Legislature for making this possible.”

The university says 68% of its undergraduate students receive grants and/or scholarships, making the average out-of-pocket tuition $800 for those students.

Classes start August 28, 2023.