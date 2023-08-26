Woman arrested for drunk driving following fatal crash in El Paso’s lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 26-year-old Cassandra Yolanda Hernandez has been charged Intoxication manslaughter following a crash that led to a woman's death, according to El Paso Police.

Investigators have identified 40-year-old Alondra Soriano Rojas as the victim in the crash.

The crash happened Loop 375 at the Zaragoza exit just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

In EPPD's report, Hernandez was driving eastbound in a 2020 Chevy Sonic at a high rate of speed behind a 2017 Chevy Tahoe. Hernandez then struck the Tahoe in front of her, causing the vehicle to hit a guardrail, roll over and hit a pole. The car then caught on fire

Alondra Soriano Rojas, who was a passenger in the Tahoe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

When police arrived, they suspected that Hernandez had been drinking, and was then charged with Intoxication manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Jail

A judge has set a $250,000 cash bond and $1,000 Personal Recognizance Bond.

Alcohol and speed are considered the contributing factors to the crash, according to police.

This marks the 52nd traffic fatality in El Paso, compared to 46 at this time last year.