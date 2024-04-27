ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions and fire weather alert

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Today, the ABC-7 First Alert warns of windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph from the west, leading to areas of blowing dust and heightened fire weather concerns.

This is due to the passage of the final upper-level trough, causing breezy to windy conditions across the Borderland area.

A Wind Advisory is in place for parts of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas, including El Paso/Las Cruces metros, Deming, WSMR, White Sands NP, and the Sacramento Mountains.

Blowing dust is expected between 2-6 PM, especially near the International Border.

Isolated showers may occur, particularly over the Gila region.

Overall, expect winds to subside by Sunday, bringing quieter weather conditions and warmer temperatures for the upcoming week