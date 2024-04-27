A suspect is in custody after 5 people were shot outside a club in the nation’s capital, police say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say five people were shot outside a nightclub in the nation’s capital. The shootings happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle says officers were called after a dispute started inside the nightclub and “spilled into the street.” He says a suspect has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Police aren’t immediately providing more details about the suspect or what prompted the dispute. The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime.

