EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department pulled a body out of the canal near the Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough early Sunday morning.

EPFD announced on their Twitter/X account that the recovery finished up just after midnight.

They added the scene was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is working to learn more about this incident.