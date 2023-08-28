El Paso band makes waves on social media

EL PASO, Texas -- Have you ever dreamed about being in a band? These young El Pasoans not only dreamt it, they did it.

Lead singer Anthony Brown, guitarist Abraham Marinelarena, and drummer Chris Serrano make up the Feline Fox Band. They chose the name as a way to incorporate their love of animals. The group officially made their stage debut three years ago.

Brown tells ABC-7 that he never thought he had a good singing voice.

"One class completely changed the way I saw singing, and it really expanded my range," he explained. "It just makes my soul feel better whenever I sing."

Serrano started playing the drums at just three years old.

"We were getting ready for church and "Billy Jean" was on and I was trying to get my dad's bass drum going and that was kind of what started it all," says Serrano.

Marinelarena gives all the credit to his dad for inspiring his love of music.

"My dad took me to go see Journey and Peter Frampton," he said. "I think that's what inspired the entire process."

Although they love what they do, the band still faces many challenges.

"Like anything it's a relationship. So it's just commitment, it's timing, it's appreciating everyone that's involved in the project and understanding your limits and knowing what you can do," says Marinelarena.

A recent trip to Los Angeles put Feline Fox on the map.

"There was this guy called Guitaro 5000," Brown says. "He plays guitar and has people sing with him for free. He had me sing and all of the sudden, this just overwhelming support from the city and around the world has just been coming in. Its been, its been crazy."

Brown advises anyone who dreams of pursuing their goals in the music industry to never give up.

"Do what you love and be resilient. Embrace the moment, because you can get lost in the insecurities of life."