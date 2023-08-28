El Paso county commissioners to vote on 2024 budget, changes to tax rate

UPDATE: Commissioners voted to postpone the 2024 budget hearing to Sept. 11

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso county commissioners are scheduled to vote to adopt a new tax rate for the county and take action on the 2024 budget amid a salary increase controversy.

According to the published schedule, Commissioners have the option of approving either the current tax rate, no-new revenue rate, or the proposed voter approval rate.

The current 2023 tax rate is 0.42 cents per $100 property valuation, the no-new revenue rate is 0.40 cents per $100 property valuation, and the voter approval rate is 0.45 cents per $100 property valuation.

If the no-new revenue rate is approved, that would translate to an increase of about $21 a year on an average value home.

The current rate would translate to an increase of about $45 more a year in county taxes on an average value home.

According to county documents, in the proposed rate, which is the county’s voter approval rate, homeowners in the county would pay $836 in county taxes – $104 more than last year.

The voter approval rate would also create $34.4 in additional revenue.

Also included in the budget are changes to the Elected Official Wages of $266,081.

County Commissioners voted to give themselves a 16% raise last week. They also voted to give other county employees a raise.