Jury in ‘Baby Favi’ trial hears from law enforcement, medical professionals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The trial of Lalo Castrillo, charged with intentional abuse resulting in the death of 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez, continued Wednesday at Doña Ana County District Court.

The jury heard from Amador Martinez, who was the detective on the case back in 2018.

He testified that in the immediate aftermath of baby Favi's death, he saw bruises on her body that led him to believe her death was suspicious.

He said he interviewed everyone who spent time with Favi, including the defendant, Castrillo.

Martinez said Castrillo told investigators he found baby Favi on the floor of her bedroom, and saw what appeared to be vomit coming from her mouth and nose.

The court then saw cell phone records obtained by Las Cruces police, which showed Castrillo did not call 911 for over an hour, despite being concerned that something was wrong.

The court also heard from Dr. Lindsay Smith, the Forensic Pathologist who performed the autopsy on baby Favi.

She testified that after seeing multiple injuries on baby Favi's head, including evidence of a brain bleed, she could only conclude that the manner of death was homicide, and the cause, blunt force trauma to the head.

Dr. Smith testified that she believed from what she observed in the autopsy, that baby Favi suffered multiple injuries over a period of time.

The trial resumes Thursday morning at 9.