ATV and dirt bike crash head-on, seriously injuring one person

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after an ATV and a dirt bike crash head-on, Wednesday night.

It happened in a desert area near Memorial Pines Ln. in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

First responders were called out to the scene at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Sunland Park Fire Department's Twitter page.

This is a developing story.