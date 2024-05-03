Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A late-season storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000 feet. Rain is likely to hit lower elevations. Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate from 5 to 10 inches at 5,000-foot elevations. Above 9,000 feet, the snow could reach 1 to 2 feet, with wind gusts in the area of up to about 55 mph.

