El Paso Police say ‘community brief videos’ are meant to show the department’s transparency and give context to the public
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department held a news conference on Friday, May 3, where they said their reason for sharing 'community brief videos' is to demonstrate the department's transparency and provide context to the public when serious incidents happen.
Community brief videos are videos from body-worn cameras police have decided to release to the public proactively with the intention of providing awareness to the public.