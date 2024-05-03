Skip to Content
News

El Paso Police say ‘community brief videos’ are meant to show the department’s transparency and give context to the public

El Paso Police Department
By
New
Published 8:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department held a news conference on Friday, May 3, where they said their reason for sharing 'community brief videos' is to demonstrate the department's transparency and provide context to the public when serious incidents happen.

Community brief videos are videos from body-worn cameras police have decided to release to the public proactively with the intention of providing awareness to the public.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content