MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2016 slaying of two teenage girls on New York street

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 street gang has pleaded guilty for his part in the murders of four people in New York, including two teenage girls who were attacked with a machete and baseball bats on a suburban Long Island street seven years ago. Enrique Portillo pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to racketeering and weapons charges covering a total of four murders and other crimes. Authorities say he was among several gang members who ambushed best friends 15-year-old Nisa Mickens and 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas in September 2016 following a dispute at Brentwood High School. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

