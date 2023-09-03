Hundreds of El Pasoans celebrate Labor Day weekend at Brightside Music Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans still have a few more hours to enjoy music and fun at the Brightside Music Festival this Labor Day weekend.

Sunday's lineup includes Sheck Wes, Alesso, and many more musicians, including several local acts.

ABC-7 spoke to one man whose brother-in-law is performing in the festival.

"He's been working on his music for about two years now. He's hoping to take off here. He's super excited about being in this event. It's one of his big events. He's been in two shows before, smaller shows. But now, this is a bigger event, so we're hoping he's about to take off and you know, get his name out there," said Chris Concepcion.

Like Concepcion, other El Pasoans who did not want to be identified said they went to both days of the festival.

"Overall, it's a great time, fun time. It's my first festival, and I actually love it," one El Pasoan said.

And it's not just the performances on multiple stages that make the festival fun. There are also plenty of photo opportunities, vendors, and even a ferris wheel.

Sunday is the last day of the two-day Brightside Music Festival. Tickets are being sold at the festival's entrance at the Ascarate Park Pavilion, and festivities go on until 11:30 p.m.

ABC-7 will bring you live performances of the event Sunday on ABC-7 at 10.