2 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Birmingham, Alabama

Originally Published: 04 SEP 23 12:12 ET

(CNN) — Two people are dead, and three others were injured in a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

Shortly afterward, shots were fired at a vehicle arriving at a nearby hospital emergency room, targeting people who may have been injured in the nightclub shooting, a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN.

The first shooting occurred at a nightclub on 5th Avenue North early Labor Day morning, according to WVTM.

“At 2:17 am Monday, shots were fired at a vehicle arriving at the emergency department with individuals believed to have been injured in an earlier off-site shooting,” according to a University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital spokesperson.

“The shooter immediately fled the scene,” said the hospital.

CNN has reached out to Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Coroner for additional information.