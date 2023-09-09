Borderland events commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – People across the borderland are gathering together to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11 as the 22nd anniversary nears.

This weekend the Travis Manion Foundation is hosting the El Paso 9/11 Heroes Run 5K and 1 mile race.

The annual race series unites the nation to remember the lives lost on September 11th and in the wars since, while honoring veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

It’s taking place Saturday, September 9th starting at 9:00 AM at Veterans Park located at 5301 Salem Dr.

Team red, white and blue is also holding their 9/11 moving tribute at the Ft. Bliss parade field Saturday from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.