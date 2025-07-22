ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances and warm temps for back to school season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances remain elevated through the region for your Tuesday as temps remain hot.

Las Cruces woke up to active rainfall this morning El Paso mostly dry, however rain chances ares till expected into our midafternoon and early evening. We are looking at a 40-50% chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms for our region today.

Temps will also be near on the warm side today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 90, Las Cruces 88.