Nature exhibit at El Paso International Museum of Art raises awareness

EL PASO, Texas -- Nature and art come together in a local art exhibit with a message. It's on display at the El Paso International Museum of Art.

"It's photography, water colors, acrylics - everything is a piece of the desert that shows how alive it is. we have plants, prickly pears, coyotes, so it just shows how alive and diverse it is, says Frontera Land Alliance Development Director Kathia Gonzalez.

Protecting the beauty captured in these works is the very purpose of this exhibit. It's a partnership between the EPMA and Frontera Land Alliance, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and conserving open natural spaces in the Chihuahuan Desert. The organization is focused on educating the public, through outreach activities like free guided hikes, and outdoor art sessions.

"We are the people's museum. Every piece is from our community, made possible by our community and we showcase artists at all stages of their careers, says Emily Leedom, Director of El Paso International Museum of Art.

Many of the pieces in the show are for sale, with proceeds going directly to the local artists.

The art show is called Special Place and Wide-Open Spaces and will be on display at the International Museum of Art until September 22. A public reception will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 2-4 and the same day will be Family Day from 1-4 p.m.

You can learn more about the Frontera Land Alliance at Frontera Land Alliance .