Autism Society of El Paso holds Self-Care Fiesta Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Autism Society of El Paso is set to hold their annual Self-Care Fiesta Saturday.

The society said it will have different stations to help promote some self-care fun. There will be a Yoga Station, Breathing Station, art and games.

It's taking place from 10 AM to 5 PM at Autism Society of El Paso located at 750 Sunland Park Dr.

They will also been having sensory haircuts with Edgar Scissorhands.

For more information and future events click here.