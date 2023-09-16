Skip to Content
Kickoff for Texas A&M’s game against Louisiana-Monroe delayed by lightning

Published 2:25 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The kickoff of Texas A&M’s game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe has been delayed due to lightning in the area.

The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT, but an announcement was made about 15 minutes before that saying that it would be delayed at least 30 minutes because of lightning.

The big screens in the stadium displayed a message that noted the game was in a weather delay and urged fans to “please seek shelter.”

Associated Press

