One person seriously injured in Lower Valley motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in El Paso's lower valley Friday night.

According to police, that crash took place near the intersection of Yarbrough Drive and San Jose Road.

Investigators have not yet released information regarding the victim's condition.

We're working to learn more about this crash.

