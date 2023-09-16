Skip to Content
News

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley motorcycle crash

KVIA
By
Published 7:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in El Paso's lower valley Friday night.

According to police, that crash took place near the intersection of Yarbrough Drive and San Jose Road.

Investigators have not yet released information regarding the victim's condition.

We're working to learn more about this crash.

Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content