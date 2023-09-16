Texas Senate members will vote on Ken Paxton’s impeachment Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has announced senators will vote on Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment at 9:30 a.m.

Paxton been facing an impeachment trial because he is accused of misusing his office to help a friend and donor who was under federal investigation.

30 state senators will decide whether he should be removed from office.

Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment including bribery and abuse of office.

If convicted, Paxton would become Texas’ first statewide official convicted on impeachment charges in more than 100 years.

It will be livestreamed on kvia.com.