Residents near deadly house party shooting worry about a rise in teen violence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The sound of gunshots, followed by a car speeding away, is what many in a Far East El Paso neighborhood woke up to early Sunday morning. Soon after, they would learn that a 19-year-old man was killed, and five others were injured as a result.

"It was horrible. I heard the first two gunshots and I was like, is this in my imagination?" said one anonymous neighbor.

The shooting happened on the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Dr. None of the neighbors ABC-7 spoke with wanted to be identified out of fear.

"It really scares me. And I'm guessing I really scares other people, too," said another neighbor.

After hearing the gunshots, many of the residents nearby went outside or checked their security cameras to try and find out what was going on.

Many report seeing teenagers running away from a house where a Montwood High School Homecoming after-party had been taking place. Officials said the home was rented through a short-term renting website.

After the chaos subsided, neighbors were able to reflect on what had happened. Despite living in a usually quiet neighborhood, many said they weren't that surprised, citing the recent string of shootings at underage house parties in El Paso.

"Kids nowadays, they just have guns and stuff. They play around," said one neighbor.

"Why are we giving a firearm to a little kids?" another neighbor asked. "They do not know what it's like to have a firearm."

Residents in the area now joining the narrative that more needs to be done legally and at home, some saying it starts with parents having open conversations with their kids.

ABC-7 is working to find out more about what led up to the shooting. We'll bring you updates on air and online as they become available.