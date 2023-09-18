Skip to Content
No deadline in sight for Pellicano construction limiting traffic to two lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Pellicano Drive Widening Project was expected to be complete by July 21, 2021. However, construction is only 50% complete with the project at a standstill. Construction barriers are still in place, limiting traffic to two lanes.

The Pellicano Widening Project is supposed to expand the existing roadway to 6 lanes from Joe Battle to Darrington in Far East El Paso.

The project is at a standstill after the Camino Real Regency Authority issued a notice of Default to the contractor and issued a claim against the contractor's performance bond. That claim is a necessary step to remove contractors from a federally funded construction project.

ABC-7 will have more information in Monday's newscasts and online.

