President Zelenskyy to visit Washington, DC this week

(ABC NEWS) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington, D.C. this week, after his trip to the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, multiple sources familiar with the preparations told ABC News.

While the visit has not been finalized and planning is still underway, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with key lawmakers and could visit Capitol Hill and the White House as well, sources said.

Zelenskyy met with President Biden at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress last December.

Punchbowl News first reported the news of Zelenskyy's planned visit Thursday evening.

Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials didn't immediately comment.

His possible return to Washington comes as Congress is locked in a bitter government funding fight, propelled in part by debate over U.S. support for Ukraine.

While the White House has formally requested an additional $40 billion in aid, dozens of Republicans have called for an end to U.S. military and economic support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.