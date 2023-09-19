Skip to Content
Lahaina’s historic banyan tree shows signs of life after Maui wildfires

(CNN) -- Groups of leaves are sprouting on Lahaina’s historic banyan tree, which was burned during the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed most of Front Street.

Arborists are volunteering their time and expertise to save the 150-year-old tree. They say the green leaves indicate positive signs for its long-term recovery.

Just weeks ago, the mammoth tree showed no signs of life to the untrained eye.

Thousands of people locally and from around the world have a special place for the tree, which covers an entire half a block. Weddings, vow renewals and honeymoon photographs are among the multitude of memories people have of the Lahaina banyan.

The ultimate survival of the tree has become symbolic of what many hope for the fire-
ravaged town of Lahaina.

