Get paid $2,500 to binge watch Netflix’s most popular shows 

(KVIA) -- It pays to be a couch potato... at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service 'onlinecasinos.com' is looking for someone to binge watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

The winner will need to score each TV series out of ten based on the following criteria:

“Bingeability” rating – Likeliness of a viewer watching more than one episode in each sitting

“Distractability” rating – How often the viewer finds themselves distracted while watching the show

“Snoozability” rating – Likeliness that the show makes the viewer fall asleep

“Take Two” rating – Likeliness that the viewer would re-watch the series

“Grand Finale” rating – How impressed the viewer was at the season finale

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply. Applications have to be in by Monday September 25th, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Click here to submit an application.