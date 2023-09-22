Puerto Rico National Guard helps fight large landfill fire in US Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s National Guard has been deployed to help fight a large landfill fire in the U.S Virgin Islands that has been burning for more than a week and which has forced schools and businesses to close. Helicopters are swooping down to gather seawater and help battle the blaze at the Bovoni landfill on the island of St. Thomas, which prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency this week. Puerto Rico’s National Guard says it has supplied 60,000 gallons (227,000 liters) of water during its mission. Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard dropped more than 11,000 gallons (41,600 liters) of water on the fire.

