Moises Galvan sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder, another 13 years for aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-UPATE-- A jury sentenced Moises Galvan to 55 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the murder of RJ Franco in 2017.

Additionally, he will serve 13 years for an aggravated assault charge and another $10,000 fine.

They will served concurrently, and he will receive credit for time he has already served.

The jury heard from detention officers about incidents at the jail annex where Moises Galvan struck an officer and another where makeshift knives were found in his living area.

He is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in that case.

Jurors focus their deliberations on what type of sentence Galvan will receive. The defense asked for a lighter sentence as they state it was a sudden passion provocation, and that it was not premediated.

The jury heard from detention officers and were shown body camera video from inside the jail where Moises Galvan had allegedly struck a detention officer when after Gavan disagreed on when he would take a break.

They also heard from another detention officer describing the two makeshift knives he found in Galvan's cell last year.

One was a sharpened piece of metal, the other made with two nails and cloth from the bed.

If the jury decides this was a passion provocation case, Galvan would be 2-to-20 years in prison with a $10,000 for the murder charge. The same for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

However, if they determine there was no passion provocation, the sentence would be 5-to-99 years in prison with a $10,000 fine each for the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.