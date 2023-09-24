A mayoral race in a small city highlights the rise of Germany’s far-right AfD party

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Nordhausen is best known as the location of the former Nazi concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora. A mayoral election on Sunday could again put the focus on the municipality of 42,000 people if a far-right candidate wins the vote. The election underscores recent gains nationally for the Alternative for Germany or AfD party and the increasing influence it has on the political discussion in Germany. It also raises concerns about the potential normalization of far-right rhetoric in places like Nordhausen. The prospect of a far-right mayor has drawn criticism from Holocaust survivors and those who work to combat discrimination. The AfD has seen its support grow in recent months.

