Space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples lands in Utah desert
DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah (AP) — Space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples lands in Utah desert.
DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah (AP) — Space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples lands in Utah desert.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.