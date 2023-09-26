Human Smuggling Pursuit leads to a crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A human smuggling pursuit leads to a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened at the 750 block of Sunland Park Dr and Mesa Hills Dr. That's right near the entrance of Sunland Park Mall.

Fire officials received the call after 4:30 a.m. Our ABC-7 crews were able to capture the moments when Texas DPS apprehended four migrants. According to Texas DPS, Troopers say a New Mexico driver was stopped by Texas DPS before he ran away from the scene.

Several migrants were injured upon the impact. Texas DPS say two migrants are from El Salvador.

We are reaching out to Texas DPS for more information.

This is a developing story.