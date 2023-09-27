Skip to Content
News

Office of Inspector General report finds overcrowding among detained migrants in El Paso Sector

Family Unit Detainees in an Overcrowded Holding Cell (Pod 3) at Border Patrol’s El Paso M-CPC, Observed by OIG inspectors on November 17, 2022
Office of Inspector General
Family Unit Detainees in an Overcrowded Holding Cell (Pod 3) at Border Patrol’s El Paso M-CPC, Observed by OIG inspectors on November 17, 2022
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A report released by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) on September 15th found that migrants being detained by CBP in the El Paso Sector are facing overcrowding.

The report found overcrowding in migrant holding pods, where in some cases, pods were nearly 300% over capacity. It was also discovered that migrants were being held at holding pods longer than the 72 hours that's allowed by the National Standards on Transport, Escort, Detention, and Search.

The OIG also found unsanitary conditions in the intake holding room at the El Paso Modular Centralized Processing Center, or M-CPC.

Additionally found were data integrity issues, such as unreliable custody log entires.

The findings come from unannounced visits from the OIG in November of 2022 and February of 2023.

The office looked at multiple CBP facilities across the El Paso Sector, including the El Paso M-CPC, the Santa Teresa Station, and the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry (POE).

The unannoucned visit, mandated by Congress, also visited a temporary outdoor processing site, set up by Border Patrol.

This report was released at a time where another large surge of migrants, many from Venezuela, are making their way to the southern border with Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content