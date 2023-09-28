Casting call for “Opportunity Knock$” Season Two in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The award-winning series "Opportunity Knock$" returns to El Paso to shoot season two.

‌Producers have announced an open casting call for El Paso residents that want to achieve financial freedom. Appearing in the series is a unique opportunity for families living paycheck to paycheck to break the cycle and achieve their financial goals.

Former NBC Today Show star, Jean Chatzky, joins Patrice Washington of the Steve Harvey and financial healer Louis Barajas to coach families as "Opportunity Knock$" shoots Season Two in El Paso November 2023 to March 2024.

The acclaimed unscripted television series featured local artist, Patricia Reyes, and shot at El Paso’s nonprofits’ Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services and Raiz Federal Credit Union last season.

Families are Encouraged to apply by October 10th.

How to Apply: Interested families can apply on the show's website: www.opportunityknocks.net.

For more information about "Opportunity Knock$," contact: Karyn Fechner-Diaz

k.fechner-diaz@opportunityknocks.net