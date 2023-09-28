Michael Gambon, ‘Harry Potter’ actor, dies age 82

Originally Published: 28 SEP 23 08:01 ET

By Zahid Mahmood, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Michael Gambon has died at 82 after a “bout of pneumonia,” a statement issued on behalf of his family said on Thursday, PA Media news agency reported.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement issued by his publicist Clair Dobbs said, according to PA.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon was known for his extensive catalog of work across TV, film and radio and played the role of Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” movies.

