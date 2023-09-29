Skip to Content
AP Texas

Astros, Rockets acquire AT&T SportsNet Southwest, form new network

By
Published 6:16 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and the NBA’s Houston Rockets announced on Friday that they acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery and will form their own network.

Space City Home Network launches on Tuesday and will be a joint venture of the two franchises. The teams say the move will be seamless for fans, who will be able to watch games on the same channels they used previously.

The Astros and the Rockets are the latest franchises to seek alternatives for the struggling regional sports network model.

The first live game broadcast on the network will be a Rockets preseason opener against Indiana on Oct. 10. The new network expects to broadcast about 220 games per season, along with regional high school and college content.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content