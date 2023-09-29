Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spoke publicly for the first time Friday against China’s installation of the barrier that was dismantled at his order. The South China Sea is one of the world’s busiest trade routes. The latest flare-up there between China and the Philippines comes after Marcos allowed an expansion of the U.S. military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.